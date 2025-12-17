Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.12.2025 16:44:34

SCHMID Group Secures Term Loan Facility For Upto EUR 10 Mln, Appoints Arthur Schuetz As New CFO

(RTTNews) - SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMDW), Wednesday announced that it has secured two-tranche term loan facility for upto 10 million euros with Black Forest Special Situations I.

The loan facility comprises of an optional equity conversion right of the Lender to convert the loan amounts into shares of the company at a fixed share price of $2.15 per share.

The term loan facility of upto 10 million euros will be drawn down in two tranches. The first tranche of 2.5 million euros is expected to be drawn down on December 18, 2025, whereas the second tranche is expected to be drawn down early in the year 2026.

The proceeds will be utilized to strengthen the company's working capital.

Concurrently, the company announced the appointment of Arthur Schuetz as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Currently, SCHMID Group's stock is moving down 10.2 percent, to $0.88 on the Nasdaq.

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
