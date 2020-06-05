05.06.2020 21:41:00

Schlumberger Industrial Real Estate Up for Auction in June

DALLAS, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a worldwide real estate auction firm and leader in global live and interactive auctions will auction 20+ properties for oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) during a two week period in June. Williams & Williams is conducting the auctions along with Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services.

The properties are a mix of warehouse, industrial and land properties throughout Texas, plus locations in Oklahoma, Colorado, Mississippi, Illinois, North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah. Many of the properties will be sold Absolute, with no reserve. The auctions are open to the public, with no bidder deposit required to participate.

"The Schlumberger portfolio includes well-maintained industrial properties near major highways and close to small to medium metropolitan areas" said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "Sales in the industrial real estate market are strong right now, and the value of having a time-certain sale for multiple properties is attractive to sellers like Schlumberger who want to dispose of their underutilized or idle assets." The auctions will take place on site at selected properties June 11th through the 25th. Simultaneous online bidding is available for all auctions.  For a complete list of properties and sale times and locations, please visit the auction website: https://www.williamsauction.com/SLB.

Fitzwilson said the seller has prepared each property for a speedy transfer following the auction, including offering a "Quick Close" incentive for pre-auction transactions that would cover most of the closing costs to the buyer.  Pre-auction sales are encouraged and the cut-off date to qualify for the Quick Close program is the first week of June. Public inspections will be held prior to the auction, please visit each property web page for date and time.

For more information, please call 800.801.8003 or email the Auction Manager Danae.Hill@williamsauction.com

About Williams & Williams:

Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions.  With more than a century of experience, Williams & Williams provides a broad range of real estate services to private, public and institutional sellers interested in the benefits of time-definite sales solutions that deliver the best value.  A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schlumberger-industrial-real-estate-up-for-auction-in-june-301071514.html

SOURCE Williams & Williams

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:58
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
06:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:30
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
12:10
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
09:40
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Skandale als Chancen? Diese Konzerne haben grosse Krisen weggesteckt
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie teurer: Flughafen Zürich fährt Betrieb langsam hoch
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus
Slack übertrifft Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Slack-Aktie dennoch zweistellig abwärts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nehmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB