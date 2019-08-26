<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2019 19:00:00

Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on October 18, 2019 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the Conference Call Operator at +1 (800) 288-8967 within North America or +1 (612) 333-4911 outside of North America approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, and ask for the "Schlumberger Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at www.slb.com/irwebcast on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to test their browsers and register for the webcast. Following the end of the conference call, a replay will be available at www.slb.com/irwebcast until November 18, 2019, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 475-6701 within North America or +1 (320) 365-3844 outside of North America, and giving the access code 471224.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 100,000 people who represent over 140 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance.

Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.82 billion in 2018. For more information, visit www.slb.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)mehr Analysen

27.06.19 Schlumberger Buy Gabelli & Co
22.10.18 Schlumberger Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
22.01.18 Schlumberger Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
16.10.17 Schlumberger Outperform RBC Capital Markets
13.10.17 Schlumberger Market Perform BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
13:15
DAX-Future: Fokus auf die Support-Zone der Trading Range
10:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:23
Vontobel: Silberminenaktien mit attraktivem Rendite-Risiko Verhältnis
09:30
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
09:08
SMI-Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
21.08.19
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.) 30.60 -23.88% Schlumberger N.V. (Ltd.)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Zahlungsdienstleister unter Druck: MasterCard gründet Krypto-Team
SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Zunehmender Wettbewerb führt zu Absatzschwäche bei Tesla
Tilray: Erste Liefervereinbarung mit deutschem Händler
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
Potential beim Goldpreis: UBS bullish gegenüber Gold
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt überwog am Montag letztendlich die Vorsicht. Die Stimmung in Deutschland drehte dagegen ins Positive. In den USA werden Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen verbuchten am Montag deutliche Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten