Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020 05:00:00

Schindler launches CleanMobility solutions

HONG KONG, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schindler announces the launch of CleanMobility, a new range of touchless, sanitization, and physical distancing innovations that boost hygiene and safety in elevators, on escalators and on moving walks. The solutions include smartphone apps for touchless elevator operation, advanced transit management, air purification systems and UV-light sanitization, as well as options to limit passenger numbers.

Schindler has a growing range of future-ready, highly scalable services for the digitally enabled world, all designed to ensure enhanced efficiency and security, and an enhanced user experience. As health and well-being have become even more important in recent months, clean and touchless operation as well as passenger space solutions are now also part of this growing range of services.

The new Schindler CleanMobility range includes following touchless operation solutions: the Schindler ElevateMe smartphone app that allows passengers to simply call the elevator and select the destination, Schindler CleanCall no-contact sensors that make elevator push buttons obsolete, and the expanded MyPORT Public app for Schindler PORT, making Schindler's leading destination control and building access system for elevators and buildings touchless for the general public.

Additionally, the new range includes the following sanitization solutions: Schindler CleanCover, providing an antibacterial protective film to cover elevator surfaces; the Schindler UV CleanAir air purification system and Schindler UV CleanCar system that cleans the cabin surfaces without using harmful chemicals, and Schindler Ultra UV for escalators and moving walk handrails, providing reliable and automatic disinfection.

Lastly, the Schindler CleanMobility range is complemented by the Schindler CleanSpace passenger space solution, allowing for changeable settings to limit passenger load in the car to support expanding individual passenger space and promote physical distancing.

"The events of recent months have accelerated innovation, resulting in elevators and escalators becoming cleaner and more digitally connected spaces. For instance, with our destination control apps, passengers can turn personal mobile devices into elevator buttons, while UV light keeps elevator cabins, escalator handrails and other surfaces sanitized and safe to touch," said Thomas Oetterli, Schindler's Chief Executive Officer. "With our CleanMobility solutions we aim to give passengers reassurance and confidence when they travel with Schindler products, as well as help them adapt to a changing urban world."

For more information about Schindler's CleanMobility solutions, please visit: https://www.schindler.com/hk/internet/en/mobility-solutions/products/cleanmobility-solutions.html

About Schindler:

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than 1.5 billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20141111/8521406714LOGO

 

SOURCE Jardine Schindler Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’528.00
2.11 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.00
0.92 %
ABB 21.33
0.85 %
Swiss Re 73.06
0.77 %
UBS Group 10.91
0.74 %
Alcon 54.36
-0.26 %
Adecco Group 44.46
-0.49 %
Sika 182.35
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 328.35
-0.94 %
Novartis 82.42
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.06.20
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Kühne+Nagel schliesst Mehrjahresvertrag mit Huel ab - Aktie verbucht Zuschläge
2. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ARYZTA-Aktien schliessen nach Umsatzangaben zum Juni im Plus
Genfer Autosalon soll für Millionen Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex begab sich nach Richtungssuche ins Plus. An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger erneut in Kauflaune. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB