Schindler embraced its Apprenticeship in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Berca Schindler Lifts (BSL) held a ceremony to mark the graduation of its first-batch apprentices and welcome the second batch of the program. The Apprenticeship Program has been running for over two years and jointly developed with BBPLK Bekasi (Balai Besar Pelatihan Kerja), a leading vocational training institute in Indonesia.

The program incorporates specialized skills that needed in the lift and escalator industry. These includes the installation, maintenance, and repairs aspect of the business. Furthermore, apprentices also obtain work rotations across our Schindler operational businesses to provide them with real world work experiences.

PT Berca Schindler Lifts' President Director Thibaut Le Chatelier and Head of BBPLK Bekasi, Herman signed the joint declaration of intent for the second batch at BSL headquarter, which located in Puri Indah, West Jakarta.

"Schindler consistently commits in people development to ensure the best service in term of safety, quality and reliability to our customers and all passengers using our solutions every day. We are delighted to continue this partnership program with BBPLK Bekasi to bring us a pipeline of young talents into the technical stream of business and meet the requirements of Industry Revolution 4.0," said Thibaut Le Chatelier, President Director of BSL. In addition to that – every year, BSL conduct a comprehensive training in its largest Knowledge Center.

Herman Head of BBPLK Bekasi had also added, "Human resources development will be key to Indonesia's future for the next 5 years. We are very pleased to be able to develop a very practical program with industry leaders like Schindler – to tailor the curriculum into electrical and mechanical disciplines of courses to ensure that apprentices are able to apply what they learn from the classroom straight into a real-world work environment."

Last year, BSL named as Indonesia's 'HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2018' and became the only one elevator and escalator company nominated by HR Asia. Furthermore, BSL also developing digital technology called 'Schindler Ahead' to connect machine, users, technicians, call centers at their fingertips.

About PT Berca Schindler Lifts

PT Berca Schindler Lifts (BSL) was established in 2000 as a joint venture between Central Cipta Murdaya Group and Jardine Schindler Group – a leading global mobility provider of elevators, escalators, and related services. BSL is headquartered in Jakarta, with branches in Medan, Bali, Surabaya, and Yogyakarta.

Schindler supports sustainable urban development with safe and reliable mobility solutions, moving over one billion people every day. Behind the company's success are over 65,000 employees operating in beyond 100 countries.

