09.08.2019 07:00:00
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 8 August 2019 acquired 575 000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company”), at a price of NOK 227.70 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,574,007 B-shares in the Company.
The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.
Oslo, 9 August 2019
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act