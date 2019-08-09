<
09.08.2019 07:00:00

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 8 August 2019 acquired 575 000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company”), at a price of NOK 227.70 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,574,007 B-shares in the Company.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 9 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

