+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 13:40:00

Schaumburg, IL Dentists Relieve Jaw Pain with a Multi-Disciplinary Approach to TMJ Treatment

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected dentists of Schaumburg Dental Studio offer patients in Schaumburg, IL relief from jaw pain through a variety of TMJ treatments. Pain and issues surrounding the temporomandibular joints (TMJ) are referred to as temporomandibular disorders (TMD). These disorders not only cause jaw pain and discomfort, but they affect a person's quality of life. Drs. Jig Patel, David Neumann, and Muizz Merchant offer multi-disciplinary TMJ treatments that bring relief to patients experiencing TMJ disorders.

Affecting approximately 12 percent of the population, TMD is a condition where an imbalance occurs between the muscles, bone, or nerves surrounding the TMJ. In some cases, the imbalance exists among all three. TMD can be caused by several factors including autoimmune disorders, infections, injuries to the jaw area, and various forms of arthritis. The pain can range from a dull ache to sharp shooting pain. Symptoms of TMD include:

  • Face, neck, shoulder, upper back, or jaw pain
  • Tooth pain or soreness
  • Tinnitus (ringing in the ear) or earaches
  • Clicking, popping, or grinding when engaging the jaw
  • Lockjaw
  • Difficulty chewing
  • Chronic headaches

The Schaumburg Dental Studio dentists offer customized TMJ treatment, adjusted based on the severity of each case. In some situations, TMD can be resolved through simple exercises and stretches. In other cases, a night guard or occlusal therapy might be required to relieve the jaw pain and other symptoms. For more advanced cases, they offer crown and implant restorations, orthodontics treatments like Invisalign®, or occlusal adjustments. Each of these treatments help adjust or realign the bite and relieve undue stress on the joint.

No matter how severe the situation, the dentists at Schaumburg Dental Studio use the most conservative methods available. "My personal goal is always to treat TMD non-invasively and non-surgically, as there have been no long-term clinical trials to study the safety or results of TMD surgery," Dr. Patel explains.

Those experiencing jaw pain or other symptoms of TMJ disorders in Schaumburg, IL can connect with Drs. Patel, Neumann, and Merchant for a consultation regarding which TMJ treatment is best suited for their situation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673.

About the Dentists

Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Schaumburg, IL since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel, David Neumann and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments. Dedicated to their patients, this team frequently participates in community charities including the Dentistry from the Heart Program each year. A patient-centered office, the entire team at Schaumburg Dental Studio strives to offer leading-edge treatments using the latest technology while also making them affordable for their community. To learn more about Dr. Patel, Neumann, Merchant, Schaumburg Dental Studio or the services they offer visit their website at http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673 to schedule a custom consultation.

 

SOURCE Schaumburg Dental Studio

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
11:30
DAX-Future: Abwärtstrend beendet
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere fester
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Richtungssuche -- DAX recht stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befindet sich am Dienstag auf Richtungssuche. Der DAX tendiert um seinen Vortagesschluss. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB