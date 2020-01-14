+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Schaumburg Dental Studio Resolves the Irritation of Loose Dentures in Schaumburg, IL with Implant Supported Dentures

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esteemed dentists, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant of Schaumburg Dental Studio, provide increased stability and permanence for patients with loose dentures through implant supported dentures. At their Schaumburg, IL practice, these doctors routinely work with patients who have replaced their missing teeth with dentures, but are experiencing pain and irritation related to slipping, clicking and loose dentures.

Traditional dentures can fix some aesthetic and functional issues related to missing teeth. However, in addition to a lack of stability, dentures can cause chafing, irritation of the gums and bone loss. Plus, dentures often make it challenging to eat and speak clearly. One lasting way to address these common problems experienced by denture wearers is through dental implants.

Dental implants are placed into the jawbone to create a secure anchor for an implant supported denture appliance. With implant supported dentures, patients do not need to constantly adjust their fit or fabricate entirely new dentures to accommodate the changing jawbone. Instead, dental implants osseointegrate into the bone, not only stabilizing the dentures, but also stimulating the jawbone which lessens the likelihood of bone loss. Schaumburg Dental Studio patients who receive implant supported dentures experience greater confidence, improved oral health and enhanced comfort.

Individuals who are tired of loose dentures in the Schaumburg, IL area can connect with the dentists at Schaumburg Dental Studio for a consultation. Appointments can be made by visiting http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or calling 847-348-8673.

About the Dentists
Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Schaumburg, IL since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments. Dedicated to their patients, this team frequently participates in community charities including the Dentistry from the Heart program each year. A patient-centered office, the entire team at Schaumburg Dental Studio strives to offer leading-edge treatments using the latest technology while also making them affordable for their community. To learn more about Dr. Patel, Dr. Merchant, Schaumburg Dental Studio or the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.SchaumburgDentalStudio.com or call 847-348-8673 to schedule a custom consultation.

 

SOURCE Schaumburg Dental Studio

