Schaumburg Dental Studio Resolves the Irritation of Loose Dentures in Schaumburg, IL with Implant Supported Dentures

Esteemed dentists, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant of Schaumburg Dental Studio, provide increased stability and permanence for patients with loose dentures through implant supported dentures. At their Schaumburg, IL practice, these doctors routinely work with patients who have replaced their missing teeth with dentures, but are experiencing pain and irritation related to slipping, clicking and loose dentures.

Traditional dentures can fix some aesthetic and functional issues related to missing teeth. However, in addition to a lack of stability, dentures can cause chafing, irritation of the gums and bone loss. Plus, dentures often make it challenging to eat and speak clearly. One lasting way to address these common problems experienced by denture wearers is through dental implants.

Dental implants are placed into the jawbone to create a secure anchor for an implant supported denture appliance. With implant supported dentures, patients do not need to constantly adjust their fit or fabricate entirely new dentures to accommodate the changing jawbone. Instead, dental implants osseointegrate into the bone, not only stabilizing the dentures, but also stimulating the jawbone which lessens the likelihood of bone loss. Schaumburg Dental Studio patients who receive implant supported dentures experience greater confidence, improved oral health and enhanced comfort.

Individuals who are tired of loose dentures can connect with dentists for a consultation.

About the Dentists

About the Dentists

Schaumburg Dental Studio is a general and cosmetic dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients since 2004. With over 30 years of combined experience, Drs. Jig Patel and Muizz Merchant provide cutting-edge care including dental implants, laser gum disease therapy, orthodontics and cosmetic dentistry treatments.

