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20.10.2026 05:00:11
SCG Shares Perspectives on Innovation and AI at the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2026, Highlighting New Ways of Working for a Fast-Changing Business World
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SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2026 - Mr. Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, took part in a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2026, a global forum, under the theme "Faster Turns, Breaking Limits," alongside business leaders from a wide range of industries. He stated that, amid rapid change, long-term business growth requires the adoption of innovation, automation and technology across both business operations and ways of working in order to enhance competitiveness. He cited Low Carbon Cement as an example, where low-carbon innovation and technology have been applied to strengthen the competitiveness of Thailand's cement industry and to meet customers' demand for green products.
The Forbes Global CEO Conference is an annual gathering of business leaders, investors and thought leaders from around the world to exchange views on the economy, business trends and opportunities for international collaboration. This year's conference was held in Singapore on 7–8 October 2026, with SCG among the representatives of the Thai business community in attendance.
Mr. Thammasak said, "The rapid pace of change in the business world requires organizations to adapt in terms of technology, mindset and ways of working. Innovation is not limited to adopting new technologies; it also means adjusting working models to suit the circumstances so that teams can think, decide and act together more quickly. One example is Low Carbon Cement, for which SCG has combined external knowledge with in-house research to accelerate development and scale-up to commercial production. This responds to customers' demand for green products and enhances the competitiveness of the domestic cement industry. Development has also begun in Vietnam, with plans to expand to Indonesia."
At the Forbes Global CEO Conference 2026, SCG exchanged views with business leaders from various industries in China and India who joined the panel on "Faster Turns, Breaking Limits." The discussion covered innovation, AI and technology, as well as adapting mindsets and ways of working to keep pace with a changing business landscape and with competition across ASEAN.
Hashtag: #SCG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: SCG
20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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