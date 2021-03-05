Scenthound Expands to Atlanta with Four New Scenters Opening This Spring

JUPITER, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to keep dogs healthy and clean, Scenthound is taking Atlanta by storm and opening four new locations throughout the metro area this Spring. The Florida-founded brand offers dog parents simple membership options to ensure their dog is getting the routine care it needs. All four new locations will be locally owned by franchisees who are eager to bring Scenthound to their communities. These four locations are the first of at least 10 units that have been signed to open in Atlanta, and Scenthound believes they could open as many as fifty Scenters in the coming years. The new locations will be located at the following addresses:

Dunwoody : 5535-B Chamble Dunwoody Rd

5535-B Chamble Dunwoody Rd Johns Creek West: 9925 Haynes Bridge Road

9925 Haynes Bridge Road South Forsyth : 3129 Mathis Airport Pkwy, Suite 105

3129 Mathis Airport Pkwy, Suite 105 Chastain Square: 4279 Roswell Road, Suite 204

The new local owners come from a variety of backgrounds but all have one thing in common: their love for dogs. Bill Gray, who will be opening five local Scenters, including Dunwoody and Chastain Square, was a Coca-Cola executive before his entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his own business. He chose to join Scenthound because he understands the deep love owners have for their pets and is excited at the opportunity to provide dog parents with a simple and proactive way to keep their loved ones happy and healthy.

"Scenthound allows individuals like me, who are looking to become entrepreneurs and to give back to their local communities, the chance to partner with an amazing thought-leading brand," said Gray. "I am thrilled to be able to unveil the brand in Atlanta."

Franchisee Doug Johnston and his partner Ann Sander will be opening the Johns Creek West location this spring, along with two other locations in North Fulton that are set to open over the next year. Lori and Ken Bonifay, who will be opening the South Forsyth Scenter, also have agreed to open another two locations in the area.

Scenthound takes a wellness-based approach that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for dogs. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Their Scent Techs are fully trained to give each dog the care it requires -- regardless of the breed -- and the membership program allows for dog parents to have the peace of mind that their dog is cared for on a routine basis. Pet parents can select a membership plan most appropriate for their dog and add additional services on an as-needed basis.

The concept was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming shops, seeing first-hand the shortcomings within the booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog grooming. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable solution that not only keeps them clean and looking great but maintains their overall health and wellness.

"With at least ten Scenters opening in Atlanta, we are excited to make a big splash in this new area," said Vogel. "This is just the beginning for our expansion in Georgia and we are excited to watch our franchise partners take care of the dogs in their communities and keep them healthy. As we grow, we are able to continue to remove barriers so that people can love and connect with their dogs every day."

By this Spring, Scenthound will have 14 Scenters open and 41 franchise locations in development across seven states. Scenthound is actively seeking multi-unit franchise partners who are passionate about health and wellness and are looking for a ground level opportunity with an emerging brand.

About Scenthound

Scenthound currently has over 47 locations open or in development across seven states.

