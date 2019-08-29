<
29.08.2019 21:52:04

Scatec Solar’s first solar plant in Ukraine starts commercial operation

Oslo, 29 August 2019: Scatec Solar and partner Rengy Development have grid connected and reached commercial operation for the 47 MW Rengy project in the south of Ukraine.

"We are very proud to have started commercial operations in Ukraine just 13 months after securing the project. The solar power plant will deliver clean energy to around 15,000 households and contribute to avoid about 51,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year, supporting Ukraine’s renewable energy target” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

The project is realised under the country's fixed Feed-in-Tariff scheme until 2030 and is expected to produce about 56 GWh per year. Public land has been leased for an extended time-period and the plants are expected to deliver power also beyond the Feed-in-tariff period.

Scatec Solar reached a major milestone earlier this month when the asset portfolio exceeded 1 GW in operation and the company now has 1,063 MW in operation. In addition, Scatec Solar has another 841 MW under construction on four continents.

For further information, please contact:
Mikkel Tørud, CFO
tel: +47 976 99 144
mikkel.torud@scatecsolar.com

Ingrid Aarsnes, Communication & IR
tel: +47 950 38 364
ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar
Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 3.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SSO’. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

