Scatec Solar’s 258 MW Upington project in South Africa completed

Oslo, 6 April 2020: Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and started commercial operation of the third 86 MW solar plant in Upington, South Africa, completing the 258 MW solar power complex. The 86 MW facility, known as Dyason’s Klip 2, is expected to produce 217 GWh annually.



"We are proud to have achieved this major milestone. Power supply is considered critical infrastructure, and we are pleased to be supporting South African power supply with renewable energy to another 40,000 households annually, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

The Upington solar power complex is estimated to deliver an annual production of 650 GWh, providing clean energy to around 120,000 households and lead to the abatement of more than 600,000 tonnes of CO ² emissions annually.

The three projects in Upington were awarded in April 2015 in the fourth bidding round under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPP) in South Africa. Scatec Solar owns 42%, Norfund holds 18%, the surrounding Community of Upington 5% and H1 Holdings, a South African Black investor holds the remaining 35% of the equity.

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.4 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.



With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

