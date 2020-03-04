Scatec Solar completes first solar hybrid project for UNMISS in South Sudan

Oslo, 4 March 2020: Scatec Solar has completed the installation of a PV-diesel hybrid system to supply solar power to the UN House compound in Juba, which is housing peace keeping forces from around the world. The renewable energy provided to the compound will reduce the diesel fuel usage significantly. The system was inaugurated by UNMISS (United Nations Mission in South Sudan) officials on 25 February.

"We are proud to deliver our first hybrid project to UNMISS’ operations. Scatec Solar is currently cooperating with United Nations organizations on three projects and we find it rewarding to help provide the UN operations in South Sudan with clean and cost-efficient energy”, says CEO of Scatec Solar, Raymond Carlsen.

Scatec Solar has constructed the hybrid system through the Kenyan Subcontractor Harmonic Systems. The system combines the output of more than 3,500 solar modules with a total capacity of 1 MW with the existing diesel generators. The installation significantly reduces diesel consumption, contributing to reductions in costs and CO2 emissions.

Additionally, Scatec Solar’s contract with UNMISS includes constructing a PV-diesel hybrid system with a total capacity of 1.25 MW at a second UNMISS compound in Wau, South Sudan. This project is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter 2020. These two projects, together with the earlier announced contract with IOM, highlight the large potential for future cooperation to support the United Nations in reducing their dependence on fossil fuel and increase the share of renewable energy. Scatec Solar will be performing the maintenance tasks of the hybrid systems at both sites.

