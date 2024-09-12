Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scatec Solar ASA
Scatec signs PPA for 1 GW solar and 100 MW/200 MWh battery storage project in Egypt

Scatec Solar ASA
6.82 CHF 0.84%
12 September, Cairo/Oslo: Scatec ASA has signed a USD denominated 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for a 1 GW solar and 100 MW/200 MWh battery storage hybrid project in Egypt, the first of its kind in the country.

"This will be the first hybrid solar and battery project in Egypt and demonstrates Scatec’s strong position as one of the largest renewable energy producers in the country. We are pleased to have entered the PPA with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company. We will now finalise land lease agreements, grid connection agreements, and financing, and prepare for construction of the project,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

Scatec has signed a mandate letter with several development financing institutions for concessional financing and expects to reach financial close with the lenders and start construction of the solar and BESS hybrid project in the first half of 2025. Scatec will provide Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), Asset Management (AM) and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for the project.

For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications, phone: +47 468 44 959, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.7 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


