Scatec ASA: Resignation of board member

Oslo, 17 February 2025: Scatec announces that Morten Henriksen has informed the company that he resigns from his position as a member of the Board of Directors, effective 17 February 2025. Scatec appreciates his contributions and wishes him well in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com



