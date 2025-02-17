|
17.02.2025 12:02:03
Scatec ASA: Resignation of board member
Oslo, 17 February 2025: Scatec announces that Morten Henriksen has informed the company that he resigns from his position as a member of the Board of Directors, effective 17 February 2025. Scatec appreciates his contributions and wishes him well in the future.
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
