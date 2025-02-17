Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’870 0.2%  SPI 17’065 0.2%  Dow 44’546 -0.4%  DAX 22’688 0.8%  Euro 0.9448 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’507 0.3%  Gold 2’901 0.6%  Bitcoin 86’581 0.0%  Dollar 0.9012 0.2%  Öl 74.9 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
BYD begeistert mit Fahrassistenz-Plänen - Analysten heben Kursziele für BYD-Aktie an
Formycon ringt mit schwachem Preisumfeld in USA - Kurseinbruch
Flughafen Zürich will aktuelle Betriebszeit beibehalten - Aktie gewinnt
Microsoft-Aktie: ChatGPT-Entwicklerfirma lehnt Musks Angebot ab
Xi Jinping trifft Chinas Top-Firmenchefs
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Scatec Solar ASA Aktie [Valor: 25445654 / ISIN: NO0010715139]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.02.2025 12:02:03

Scatec ASA: Resignation of board member

Scatec Solar ASA
6.82 CHF 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 17 February 2025: Scatec announces that Morten Henriksen has informed the company that he resigns from his position as a member of the Board of Directors, effective 17 February 2025. Scatec appreciates his contributions and wishes him well in the future.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec 

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, darüber: Welche Blue Chips sind abgestürzt und welche haben sich gar wieder erholt? Wie sieht es bei den Airlines aus und worin ist Tim investiert? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:59 Marktüberblick: Rüstungswerte gesucht
08:54 Rekordhoch weiterhin in Reichweite
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Neues Allzeithoch vor dem Feiertag
15.02.25 Logo WHS So genießt du einen monatlichen Cashflow durch abgesicherte Options-Strategien – Kostenloses Webinar am Sonntag um 11:00 Uhr
14.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intuit, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce.com
13.02.25 Why Growth in U.S. Crude Exports is Synonymous with Growth of NYMEX WTI
13.02.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.25 Silber - Wie sich der heutige Markt vom Vergangenen unterscheidet
11.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’405.59 19.50 BVKSPU
Short 13’683.17 13.69 BDKS2U
Short 14’208.38 8.76 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’877.86 17.02.2025 11:59:38
Long 12’320.00 19.71
Long 12’046.58 13.55 BJOSHU
Long 11’506.50 8.70 BKTSOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana: 10.000 US Dollar bis zum Jahr 2030?
Amazon-Aktie knickt ein: Amazon wächst weiter und verdient mehr - Prognose enttäuscht
Bitcoin Prognose: Samson Mows Einschätzung – Kann Bitcoin 2 Millionen Dollar erreichen?
Warum Layer 2-Lösungen für Solana wichtig sind
Ausblick: Hoegh Autoliners ASA Registered stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Intel-Aktie und TSMC-Aktie tiefer: Trump fordert Chiphersteller auf, in den USA zu produzieren
CARBIOS is pleased that the European Commission has authorised the ‘Circular Economy’ State aid scheme
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DAX 40-Titel Siemens-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Siemens Aktionären eine Freude
Trump kündigt neue Zölle an: SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schlussendlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins - Nikkei rot

Top-Rankings

UBS: Diese US-Aktien befinden sich Q4 im Depot
Einblick ins Depot
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2024: So positioniert sich Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Im vierten Quartal 2024 gab es im Portfolio von Buffetts Konglomerat Berkshire Hathaway etwas Be ...
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten