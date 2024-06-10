Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’138 -1.0%  SPI 16’115 -0.9%  Dow 38’741 -0.2%  DAX 18’495 -0.3%  Euro 0.9644 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’016 -0.7%  Gold 2’313 0.9%  Bitcoin 62’760 0.5%  Dollar 0.8968 -0.1%  Öl 81.5 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Holcim1221405
Top News
LVMH-Aktie im Minus: Cecile Cabanis von LVMH zur Finanzchefin ernannt
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Nestlé-Aktie
Glencore-Aktie: Glencore hat wohl Öl-Liefervertrag in Grossbritannien gewonnen
Minuszeichen in Zürich: SMI schlussendlich in der Verlustzone
Schwacher Wochentag in Wien: ATX zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Abgaben
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Scatec Solar ASA Aktie [Valor: 25445654 / ISIN: NO0010715139]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.06.2024 18:49:46

Scatec ASA: Initiation of a share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

finanzen.net zero Scatec Solar ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Scatec Solar ASA
6.82 CHF 0.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 10 June 2024: Scatec ASA ("Scatec" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 50,162 of its own shares for a total maximum amount of NOK 6,484,000. The buyback programme may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 14 June 2024.

The purpose of the programme is to acquire shares that can be sold to employees as part of the Company's Employee Share Purchase Programme as announced in the stock exchange announcement published 3 June 2024 at 08.00 (CEST) in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, and as approved by the General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has engaged DNB Bank ASA to carry out the buyback. The buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 18 April 2024. According to the authorisation, up to 2,801,451 shares may be purchased at a minimum of NOK 1 and a maximum of NOK 1,000 per share. The authorisation is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2025, however no later than 30 June 2025.

All acquisitions under the buyback programme will be executed on Euronext Oslo Børs. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback programme may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback programme before the threshold set out above is reached.

Scatec does not hold any own shares as of the date of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec  
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über:

🥇 Gold
🥈 Silber

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold und Silber im Höhenrausch – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:39 Künstliche Intelligenz als Anlagechance
09:09 Marktüberblick: Infineon gesucht
08:46 SMI-Anleger uninspiriert
08:45 Fährt die Konkurrenz aus Fernost im Elektroauto-Segment davon?
08:00 Gold und Silber im Höhenrausch – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia | BX Swiss TV
01:00 Four Factors Driving Gold Prices Relative to Silver
07.06.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
06.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’626.50 18.77 OBSSMU
Short 12’852.63 13.92 Y7SSMU
Short 13’279.73 8.90 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’137.74 10.06.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’660.00 19.62
Long 11’343.40 13.76 KLUBSU
Long 10’867.73 8.94 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passiert heute mit der Aktie
Aktiensplit von NVIDIA: Wird der KI-Gigant in den Dow Jones aufgenommen?
Warum Elon Musk das Supercharger-Team entlassen hat - und wie es nun weitergeht
Meyer Burger-Aktie: So könnte das angeschlagene Solarunternehmen vom KI-Boom profitieren
TUI-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Tesla reduziert Preis für Model Y erheblich - Tesla-Aktie in Grün
Steht die TUI-Aktie vor einer Rally? Diese Sparte birgt echtes Wachstumspotenzial
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Rechtsruck bei Europawahl und kommender Fed-Entscheid: SMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Japans Börse schliesst fester - Kein Handel in China und Hongkong.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit