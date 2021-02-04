Scatec ASA - Fixed income investor calls

4 February 2021: Scatec ASA ("Scatec”) has mandated DNB Markets, Nordea, Swedbank and SpareBank 1 Markets to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing Monday, 8 February 2021. A EUR denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4.5-year maturity may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Subject to the completion of the contemplated bond issue, Scatec will exercise the call option for the early redemption of its outstanding NOK 750 million bond (SSO02 ESG) with maturity in November 2021.

Mikkel Tørud, CFO, tel: +47 976 99 144, ir@scatec.com

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company recently acquired SN Power, a leading hydro power developer and IPP. In 2021, Scatec will have a total of 3.3 GW in operation on four continents and 485 employees. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

