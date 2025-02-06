|
06.02.2025 22:51:27
Scatec ASA - Buy-back of bonds and exercise of call option
Oslo, 6 February 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice 5 February 2025 regarding Scatec ASA's issuance of new green bonds.
In conjunction with the bond issue, Scatec has bought back EUR 9.1 million of outstanding bonds with ticker "SCATC03 ESG” (ISIN NO0010931181), which will be cancelled subsequently. Scatec will call the remaining SCATC03 bonds on 20 February 2025. Please see the attached notice from Nordic Trustee AS for further information about the call option.
DNB Markets, Nordea and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.
For further information, please contact: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, tel: +47 974 38 686
About Scatec ASA:
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
