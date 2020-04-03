ScanSTAT and DataFile Merge to Expand Health Information Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScanSTAT Technologies and DataFile Technologies, leading providers of Health Information Management solutions, announce the merger of the two companies - creating the largest founder-owned Release of Information company in the nation. The merger is effective today. The two companies will combine business operations in the coming year, employing over 800 team members nationwide.

"DataFile offers an exciting opportunity for ScanSTAT to strengthen and expand its service offerings further into Document Filing, Prior Authorization and more," explains Matt Rohs, President of ScanSTAT. "The combined companies will bring unparalleled levels of compliance and security while supporting the increasing regulatory challenges faced by hospitals, clinics, patients and related consumers of health information."

Janine Akers, CEO and DataFile founder, also commented, "With this merger, we will be able to draw on decades of experience and expertise, while providing a platform of cutting-edge technology. I'm excited by the opportunities this creates and the position it puts us in, to best support healthcare providers nationwide."

The expanded company will be the largest ROI/disclosure company in the nation that is majority owned by employees. Matt Rohs, ScanSTAT's current President, will assume the additional role of CEO of the combined company. Janine Akers, DataFile's founder, will become Chief Revenue Officer. ScanSTAT founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Andrews, will remain as Chairman of the Board of the combined entity. ScanSTAT and DataFile, combined, will now consist of more than 800 employees serving 50,000+ providers in over 3,000 provider locations across the United States.

About ScanSTAT:

ScanSTAT is a medical records release and disclosure management company based in Georgia. It has been primarily focused on providing Release of Information (ROI) solutions through its innovative and technology-driven platform since being founded by Glenn Andrews in 2006. Since its inception, ScanSTAT has experienced double-digit growth and profitability every year while maintaining the industry's highest customer retention rate. It has accomplished these goals by continuously developing its solutions to meet the evolving digital and security demands of the healthcare industry.

To be a leading medical information service provider, ScanSTAT has made customer and patient satisfaction the aligning motivation to everything that it does.

More information about the company and its services can be found at the company website: http://www.scanstat.com

About DataFile:

DataFile Technologies provides hospitals, healthcare systems, and medical practices across the country with health information management solutions to centralize and optimize workflows. Since its inception in 2005, DataFile has weathered industry regulation changes with agility and ease by leveraging technology and subject matter expertise. The company partners with clients to create customized and efficient HIM solutions by increasing accuracy rates and improving the overall patient experience. DataFile offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its clientele and in alignment with the constantly changing compliance landscape. More information about the Kansas-based company and its services can be found at http://www.datafiletechnologies.com.

