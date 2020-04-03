03.04.2020 21:50:00

ScanSTAT and DataFile Merge to Expand Health Information Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ScanSTAT Technologies and DataFile Technologies, leading providers of Health Information Management solutions, announce the merger of the two companies - creating the largest founder-owned Release of Information company in the nation. The merger is effective today. The two companies will combine business operations in the coming year, employing over 800 team members nationwide.

"DataFile offers an exciting opportunity for ScanSTAT to strengthen and expand its service offerings further into Document Filing, Prior Authorization and more," explains Matt Rohs, President of ScanSTAT. "The combined companies will bring unparalleled levels of compliance and security while supporting the increasing regulatory challenges faced by hospitals, clinics, patients and related consumers of health information."

Janine Akers, CEO and DataFile founder, also commented, "With this merger, we will be able to draw on decades of experience and expertise, while providing a platform of cutting-edge technology. I'm excited by the opportunities this creates and the position it puts us in, to best support healthcare providers nationwide."

The expanded company will be the largest ROI/disclosure company in the nation that is majority owned by employees. Matt Rohs, ScanSTAT's current President, will assume the additional role of CEO of the combined company. Janine Akers, DataFile's founder, will become Chief Revenue Officer. ScanSTAT founder, Chairman and CEO Glenn Andrews, will remain as Chairman of the Board of the combined entity. ScanSTAT and DataFile, combined, will now consist of more than 800 employees serving 50,000+ providers in over 3,000 provider locations across the United States.

About ScanSTAT:

ScanSTAT is a medical records release and disclosure management company based in Georgia. It has been primarily focused on providing Release of Information (ROI) solutions through its innovative and technology-driven platform since being founded by Glenn Andrews in 2006. Since its inception, ScanSTAT has experienced double-digit growth and profitability every year while maintaining the industry's highest customer retention rate. It has accomplished these goals by continuously developing its solutions to meet the evolving digital and security demands of the healthcare industry.

To be a leading medical information service provider, ScanSTAT has made customer and patient satisfaction the aligning motivation to everything that it does.

More information about the company and its services can be found at the company website: http://www.scanstat.com

About DataFile:
DataFile Technologies provides hospitals, healthcare systems, and medical practices across the country with health information management solutions to centralize and optimize workflows. Since its inception in 2005, DataFile has weathered industry regulation changes with agility and ease by leveraging technology and subject matter expertise. The company partners with clients to create customized and efficient HIM solutions by increasing accuracy rates and improving the overall patient experience. DataFile offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its clientele and in alignment with the constantly changing compliance landscape. More information about the Kansas-based company and its services can be found at http://www.datafiletechnologies.com.

 

SOURCE DataFile Technologies

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 401.70
2.66 %
Alcon 48.38
1.68 %
Sika 154.20
1.38 %
Nestle 102.36
1.27 %
Novartis 81.65
1.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.60
-1.77 %
Adecco Group 35.37
-2.54 %
Geberit 402.00
-2.59 %
The Swatch Grp 182.35
-3.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.20
-9.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:14
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:00
Trump befeuert die Ölpreise
08:10
SMI bleibt im Erholungsmodus
06:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Weiter fallende Notierungen erwartet / LafargeHolcim – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend
02.04.20
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:53
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
02.04.20
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
ams schliesst Kapitalerhöhung über 1,75 Milliarden Franken ab - Aktie gibt nach
Tesla-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Erwartungen beim Quartalsabsatz übertroffen
Portfoliomanager analysiert: Haben die Märkte ihren Tiefpunkt schon erreicht?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
adidas braucht in der Corona-Krise frisches Geld - Aktie verliert deutlich
Nestlé zahlt Prämie an "Frontmitarbeitende" in der Schweiz - Aktie im Plus
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
Bâloise-Aktie volatil: Generalversammlung findet ohne Aktionäre statt - Dividende bestätigt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagsgeschäft mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Freitag von Höhen und Tiefen gezeichnet. Der deutsche Börsenhandel konnte sich ebenfalls nicht so recht entscheiden. Auch die Indizes in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB