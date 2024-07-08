Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
08.07.2024 13:10:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

Company Announcement
No. 39/2024

 

Copenhagen, 8 July 2024

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 5 July owns a total of 4,475,397 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,475,397), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

  

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment


