08.07.2024 13:10:00
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
Company Announcement
No. 39/2024
Copenhagen, 8 July 2024
Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 5 July owns a total of 4,475,397 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,475,397), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Attachment
