Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’392 -0.4%  SPI 16’436 -0.4%  Dow 41’563 0.6%  DAX 18’880 -0.1%  Euro 0.9408 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’955 -0.1%  Gold 2’501 -0.1%  Bitcoin 49’601 1.8%  Dollar 0.8499 0.0%  Öl 76.9 -2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Stadler Rail217818Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Darum hat der Euro gegenüber dem Dollar etwas zugelegt
Netflix-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Sanofi-Medikament Tolebrutinib zeigt gute Ergebnisse - Sanofi-Aktionäre begeistert
Yuan statt Yen: Sind neue Carry Trades das nächste Risiko für die Märkte?
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie verliert: Mehr Starts und Landungen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.09.2024 12:00:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
106.60 DKK -0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement
No.49/2024

 

Copenhagen, 02 September 2024

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 August – 30 August 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,059,765 660,198,304
26-Aug-2415,000109.601,644,000
27-Aug-2415,000108.001,620,000
28-Aug-2420,000107.202,144,000
29-Aug-2420,000106.102,122,000
30-Aug-2420,470107.502,200,525
Total, 26 Aug – 30 Aug 202490,470107.569,730,528
Bought from CAF, 30 Aug 2024*41,089107.564,419,340
Bought from CWO, 30 Aug 2024*18,948107.562,037,958
Accumulated, under the programme6,210,272 676,386,129

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 August – 30 August 2024 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,592,021 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.5% of the total share capital.

                                   

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments


Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«𝗥𝗼𝗵𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺ä𝗿𝗸𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀» – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV – Live On Stage mit Torsten Dennin

Im heutigen Video geht es um das Thema Rohstoffe. Wie kann man als Privatanleger in Rohstoffe investieren? Welche Rohstoffe sind spannend und welche weiteren Bereiche für das Thema Rohstoffe interessant sind, erfahren Sie im heutigen Interview mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin von der Asset Management Switzerland AG und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

«𝗥𝗼𝗵𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺ä𝗿𝗸𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀» – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV – Live On Stage mit Torsten Dennin

Inside Trading & Investment

10:17 Ein Eckpfeiler der Finanzmärkte – die US-Treasury Note
09:40 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
09:15 SMI auf Jahreshoch
07:00 «𝗥𝗼𝗵𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗺ä𝗿𝗸𝘁𝗲 𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝘀» – Börsentag Zürich – BX Swiss TV – Live On Stage mit Torsten Dennin
06:56 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Positiver Monatsabschluss
30.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Temenos, VAT Group
29.08.24 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65% European) mit Lock-In auf Alstom SA, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’872.35 19.81 U4B7SU
Short 13’174.40 13.31 HSSM6U
Short 13’624.39 8.97 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’391.74 02.09.2024 11:55:36
Long 11’863.35 19.49 ULWS4U
Long 11’640.00 13.75
Long 11’095.84 8.87 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Allzeithoch 2024 noch möglich?
KW 35: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Hedgefonds von Paul Singer: So hat Elliott Investment Management im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Dienstagssitzung im Plus
KW 35: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Inflation in den USA schwächt sich weiter ab: PCE-Preisindex niedriger als erwartet
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert letztendlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit