Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’351 0.0%  SPI 16’391 -0.1%  Dow 41’175 1.1%  DAX 18’592 -0.2%  Euro 0.9460 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’904 -0.1%  Gold 2’524 0.5%  Bitcoin 54’013 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8467 -0.1%  Öl 81.0 2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061ABB1222171Lonza1384101
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
NVIDIA und Meta: CEOs überschütten sich gegenseitig mit Lob auf SIGGRAPH-Konferenz 2024
Kryptokurse am Mittag
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Gute Stimmung in Zürich: SMI mit Kursplus
Suche...

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2024 13:00:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
108.20 DKK 6.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement
No.48/2024

 

Copenhagen, 26 August 2024

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 August – 23 August 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,942,632 648,062,552
19-Aug-2412,232102.261,250,891
20-Aug-2415,000102.541,538,079
21-Aug-2412,156102.201,242,315
22-Aug-2413,235101.851,347,990
23-Aug-2417,786107.701,915,559
Total, 19 Aug – 23 Aug 202470,409103.617,294,837
Bought from CAF, 23 Aug 2024*31,978103.613,313,132
Bought from CWO, 23 Aug 2024*14,746103.611,527,783
Accumulated, under the programme6,059,765 660,198,304

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 August – 23 August 2024 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 5,441,514 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.33% of the total share capital.

                                   

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments


Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:14 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
08:49 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’847.67 19.44 ZGSSMU
Short 13’121.80 13.56 2MSSMU
Short 13’630.45 8.66 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’350.77 26.08.2024 13:10:29
Long 11’820.00 19.25
Long 11’560.00 13.92
Long 11’039.41 8.72 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hatdie Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
David Einhorns Depot: In diese Aktien investierte Greenlight Capital im 2. Quartal 2024
Ripple News: Folgt nun die XRP Mega-Rallye?
Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis verkauft Kresbdiagnosechemikalien-Geschäft an Siemens Healthineers

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit