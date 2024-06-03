Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 31/2024

 

Copenhagen, 03 June 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 May – 31 May 2024:

  Number of shares Average
purchase price, DKK 		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,500,624   407,172,498
27-May-24 34,000 97.00 3,298,000
28-May-24 35,000 97.00 3,395,000
29-May-24 35,000 97.00 3,395,000
30-May-24 11,958 96.32 1,151,811
31-May-24 54,527 97.05 5,291,731
Total, 27 May – 31 May 2024 170,485 96.97 16,531,538
Bought from CAF, 31 May 2024* 77,429 96.97 7,508,112
Bought from CWO, 31 May 2024* 35,707 96.97 3,462,426
Accumulated, under the programme 3,784,245   434,674,574

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 May – 31 May 2024 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 3,165,994 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.68% of the total share capital.


For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

