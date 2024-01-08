Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'196 0.1%  SPI 14'586 0.0%  Dow 37'466 0.1%  DAX 16'623 0.2%  Euro 0.9315 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'465 0.0%  Gold 2'020 -1.2%  Bitcoin 38'191 2.3%  Dollar 0.8510 0.3%  Öl 76.5 -3.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Bayer10367293DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
KI-Partnerschaft im Fokus: Berenberg-Analystin traut COSMO Pharmaceuticals-Aktie deutliches Kursplus zu
Rohstoffkurse am Mittag
SoftwareONE-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Rohit Nagarajan wird Chief Revenue Officer bei SoftwareONE - Weitere Gespräche mit Bain Capital
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
So stuften die Analysten die RWE-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.01.2024 13:25:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

finanzen.net zero Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
122.40 DKK -0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement
No. 02/2024

 

Copenhagen, 08 January 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 01 January – 05 January 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement723,152 85,077,912
1-Jan-24---
2-Jan-248,560118.711,016,121
3-Jan-2423,000121.542,795,333
4-Jan-2415,000122.681,840,173
5-Jan-248,013121.62974,550
Total, 01 Jan – 05 Jan 202454,573121.426,626,176
Bought from CAF, 05 Jan 2024*24,785120.822,994,505
Bought from CWO, 05 Jan 2024*11,430120.821,380,964
Accumulated, under the programme813,940 96,079,557

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 01 January – 05 January 2024 is attached to this announcement.                           

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,195,689 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the total share capital.                                   

                                   
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».
In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, was sich hinter dem Begriff verbirgt und welche Kriterien ausschlaggebend sind.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:34 UBS KeyInvest: SMI mit gutem Start
10:05 Bleiben Schweizer Aktien auch im Jahr 2024 gefragt?
09:31 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.01.2024
09:14 SMI-Anleger noch orientierungslos
05.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Uber
05.01.24 Use 13-Week U.S. Treasury Bill futures to hedge prospective forward transactions
05.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Jahresauftakt ins Wasser gefallen
05.01.24 BX Morningcall – Was ist die David Schere? mit François Bloch
04.01.24 Julius Bär: 8.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Sonova Holding AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'626.72 19.44 SMIR9U
Short 11'852.76 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'295.49 8.94 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'198.55 08.01.2024 13:16:29
Long 10'655.21 18.89 SSQMTU
Long 10'410.31 13.35 SSPM4U
Long 10'012.40 8.87 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARK Invest-CEO Wood bleibt optimistisch: Bitcoin-Kurs vor Einbruch nach ETF-Zulassung?
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis präsentiert positive Studiendaten für Scemblix - Forschungszusammenarbeit mit Isomorphic
Michael Saylor veräussert MicroStrategy-Aktien im Millionenwert: Erfüllung persönlicher Verpflichtungen und verstärkter Kauf von Bitcoin
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Top-Analyst – das bringt ein Bitcoin-ETF wirklich
Apple-Aktie: Darum kam 2023 erstmals seit zwölf Jahren kein neues iPad auf den Markt
Sponge V2 Coin Prognose 2024: Warum dieser Meme-Coin schon die zweite Auflage hat!
Bitcoin Prognose: Kurz vor dem ETF – Milliarden USD Transfer bei dieser Börse!
Cardano mit grossen Schritten in Richtung Dezentralität: Das sind die Pläne des Cardano-Gründers
SMI stabil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost fallen zum Handelsende zurück
Bayer-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Bayer meldet Erfolg bei Blockbuster-Kandidat Elinzanetant - EU-Zulassung für höher dosierte Eylea-Version

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit