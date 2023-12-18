Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
18.12.2023 11:44:46

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
113.90 DKK -1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement    
No. 36/2023    
    
    
Copenhagen, 18 December 2023  
    
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme  
    
    
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.                                                                                                                   
 
 
 
    
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.  
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
The following transactions have been executed from 11 December – 15 December 2023:  
    
  Number of shares   
Accumulated, last announcement 409,535   
11-Dec-23 15,000   
12-Dec-23 23,009   
13-Dec-23 23,000   
14-Dec-23 5,000   
15-Dec-23 5,296   
Total, 11 Dec – 15 Dec 2023 71,305   
Bought from CAF, 15 Dec 2023* 32,385   
Bought from CWO, 15 Dec 2023* 14,934   
Accumulated, under the programme 528,159   
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.  
 
 
    
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 December – 15 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.  
 
    
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 909,908 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.05% of the total share capital.  
 
    
    
For further information, please contact:  
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com  
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com  
    

