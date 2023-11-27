Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
118.90 DKK 0.00%
Company Announcement
No. 33/2023

 

Copenhagen, 27 November 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 November to 24 November 2023:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement84,634  9,648,529
20-Nov-2310,000 115.971,159,655
21-Nov-2314,000 116.131,625,858
22-Nov-2310,000 117.591,175,876
23-Nov-235,485 118.28648,752
24-Nov-2318,164 119.652,173,264
Total, 20 November – 24 November 202357,649 117.67 6,783,405
Bought from CAF, 24 November 2023*26,182 117.67 3,080,766
Bought from CWO, 24 November 2023*12,074 117.67 1,420,716
Accumulated under the programme180,539  20,933,416

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 November – 24 November 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 562,288 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.65% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachments


