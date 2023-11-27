|
27.11.2023 11:47:47
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
|Company Announcement
No. 33/2023
Copenhagen, 27 November 2023
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.
The following transactions have been executed from 20 November to 24 November 2023:
|Number of shares
|Average
purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|84,634
|9,648,529
|20-Nov-23
|10,000
|115.97
|1,159,655
|21-Nov-23
|14,000
|116.13
|1,625,858
|22-Nov-23
|10,000
|117.59
|1,175,876
|23-Nov-23
|5,485
|118.28
|648,752
|24-Nov-23
|18,164
|119.65
|2,173,264
|Total, 20 November – 24 November 2023
|57,649
|117.67
|6,783,405
|Bought from CAF, 24 November 2023*
|26,182
|117.67
|3,080,766
|Bought from CWO, 24 November 2023*
|12,074
|117.67
|1,420,716
|Accumulated under the programme
|180,539
|20,933,416
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 November – 24 November 2023 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 562,288 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.65% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com
Attachments
- Company Announcement no 33 2023
- PDMR notification CAF 24 Nov 2023
- PDMR notification CWO 24 Nov 2023
- PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
