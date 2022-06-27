Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
27.06.2022 08:45:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 43/2022

 

Copenhagen, 27 June 2022


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

Part of the buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 35/2022. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 20 June to 24 June 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,408,471 204,011,951
20 June 202223,000140.033,220,651
21 June 202217,495141.332,472,651
22 June 202223,000138.153,177,429
23 June 202215,000135.682,035,238
24 June 20223,965137.18543,927
Total, 20 June-24 June 202282,460138.8511,449,895
Bought from CAF, 24 June 2022*36,800138.855,109,825
Bought from CWO, 24 June 2022*17,037138.852,365,654
Accumulated under the programme1,544,768 222,937,326

*According to separate agreements as from 20 May 2022 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.0% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.5% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 20 June–24 June 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,990,830 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.14% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

