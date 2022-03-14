Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'685 1.7%  SPI 14'838 1.5%  Dow 33'185 0.7%  DAX 13'985 2.6%  Euro 1.0271 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'757 1.9%  Gold 1'954 -1.5%  Bitcoin 36'393 2.9%  Dollar 0.9356 0.1%  Öl 105.2 -6.2% 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
14.03.2022 16:43:01

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
135.90 DKK 4.86%
Company Announcement
No. 18/2022

 

Copenhagen, 14 March 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 10 March to 11 March 2023:

  Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK
10 March 2022 20,050 130.20 2,610,578
11 March 2022 14,430 135.05 1,948,725
Accumulated under the programme 34,480   4,559,303

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 10 March – 11 March 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,239,292 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.37% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


