|
24.01.2022 08:28:46
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
|Company Announcement
No. 5/2022
Copenhagen, 24 January 2022
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|115384506
|55.00 %
|19.50 %
|Tesla Inc. / Varta AG
|115384507
|55.00 %
|19.00 %
|BioNTech SE / Moderna Inc.
|115384533
|56.00 %
|19.00 %
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 17 January to 21 January 2022:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,104,057
|525,542,508
|17 January 2022
|13,352
|143.41
|1,914,812
|18 January 2022
|19,350
|137.44
|2,659,557
|19 January 2022
|17,420
|139.61
|2,432,046
|20 January 2022
|23,152
|138.58
|3,208,293
|21 January 2022
|23,270
|137.65
|3,203,018
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,200,601
|538,960,234
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 17 January – 21 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,784,175 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.08.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
10.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.21