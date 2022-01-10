SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 16’225 -0.4%  Dow 36’232 0.0%  DAX 15’911 -0.2%  Euro 1.0431 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’297 -0.2%  Gold 1’799 0.1%  Bitcoin 38’596 0.3%  Dollar 0.9207 0.2%  Öl 81.9 -0.1% 
Jetzt Gratisaktie sichern
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.01.2022 11:15:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
137.10 DKK 0.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement
No. 2/2022

 

Copenhagen, 10 January 2022

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 60990 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 3 January to 7 January 2022:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,942,243 503,024,000
  3 January 202215,083137.042,066,906
  4 January 202215,050137.162,064,238
  5 January 202212,641139.411,762,327
  6 January 202213,396136.851,833,308
  7 January 202217,420137.022,386,810
Accumulated under the programme4,015,833 513,137,591

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 3 January – 7 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,599,407 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.72% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Attachments


﻿