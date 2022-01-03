Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 1/2022





Copenhagen, 3 January 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 27 December to 30 December 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,884,992 495,295,676 27 December 2021 15,169 133.49 2,024,869 28 December 2021 16,464 135.84 2,236,417 29 December 2021 12,645 136.45 1,725,410 30 December 2021 12,973 137.03 1,777,628 Accumulated under the programme 3,942,243 503,024,000

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 27 December – 30 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 4,525,817 treasury shares, corresponding to 4.64% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

