Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
11.10.2021 09:12:40

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
131.00 DKK 0.92%
Company Announcement
No. 50/2021

 

Copenhagen, 11 October 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 4 October to 8 October 2021:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,794,981 354,149,454
  4 October 202125,000125.793,144,638
  5 October 202120,430125.482,563,534
  6 October 202118,503124.912,311,239
  7 October 202110,746128.201,377,592
  8 October 202122,706130.772,969,196
Accumulated under the programme2,892,365 366,515,652

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 4 October – 8 October 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 3,475,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 3.57% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

