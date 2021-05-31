|
31.05.2021 10:16:35
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
|Company Announcement
No. 29/2021
Copenhagen, 31 May 2021
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Tesla Inc. / Varta AG
|58732135
|60.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|58732136
|65.00 %
|15.00 %
|Airbus SE / Booking Holdings Inc. / Expedia Group Inc.
|58732137
|65.00 %
|12.50 %
The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 25 May to 28 May 2021:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,061,419
|130,813,828
|25 May 2021
|20,000
|132.07
|2,641,422
|26 May 2021
|20,000
|130.61
|2,612,194
|27 May 2021
|20,000
|129.98
|2,599,604
|28 May 2021
|20,000
|130.43
|2,608,686
|Accumulated under the program
|1,141,419
|141,275,734
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 25 May – 28 May 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 1,724,993 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.77% of the total share capital.
For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.03.21
|Ausblick: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
27.08.20