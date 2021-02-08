SMI 10’795 0.4%  SPI 13’494 0.5%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’140 0.6%  Euro 1.0837 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’673 0.5%  Gold 1’812 0.1%  Bitcoin 35’275 0.8%  Dollar 0.8999 0.1%  Öl 60.1 0.8% 
08.02.2021 09:12:08

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 6/2021

 

Copenhagen, 8 February 2021

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 August 2020, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 300 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 26 February 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 1 February to 5 February 2021:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,506,996 247,904,255
  1 February 202119,710111.832,204,244
  2 February 202119,998112.622,252,091
  3 February 202132,155114.823,692,121
  4 February 202130,831114.353,525,479
  5 February 202118,361113.662,086,996
Accumulated under the program2,628,051 261,665,185

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 1 February – 5 February 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,904,559 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.90% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

