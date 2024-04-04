Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’373 0.5%  Dow 39’318 0.5%  DAX 18’403 0.2%  Euro 0.9823 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’071 0.0%  Gold 2’288 -0.5%  Bitcoin 61’429 2.9%  Dollar 0.9046 0.2%  Öl 89.1 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515
Top News
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der HOCHTIEF-Aktie ein
Mehr als nur eine Suchmaschine: Das ist die Geschichte von Internet-Riese Google
Swiss Steel-Aktie gesucht: Aktionäre stimmen fast einstimmig für Kapitalerhöhung
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 freundlich
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 steigt mittags
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.04.2024 18:30:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting

finanzen.net zero Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
124.40 DKK -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Company Announcement
No. 19/2024

         Copenhagen, 4 April 2024

Results of the Annual General Meeting
of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") held its annual general meeting today. The outcome of the general meeting was as follows:

 1.   Adoption of the audited annual report


The audited annual report was adopted by the general meeting.


 2.   Appropriation of profit as recorded in the adopted annual report


The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that for the financial year 2023 the Company pays a dividend of DKK 8.40 per share of DKK 1.

 3.   Presentation of the Company’s remuneration report for an advisory vote


The remuneration report was approved by the general meeting.

 4.   Adoption of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and Board committees


The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2024 as follows:

  • Ordinary members of the Board of Directors shall be paid a base annual fee of DKK 440,000
  • The chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive three times the base annual fee
  • The vice-chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive two times the base annual fee
  • The chair of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 75 percent of the base annual fee
  • Other members of the Audit Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 37.5 percent of the base annual fee
  • The chair of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee shall receive a fee corresponding to 50 percent of the base annual fee
  • Other members of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, respectively, shall receive a fee corresponding to 25 percent of the base annual fee

The fees for the chair and members of the committees are in addition to their fee as chair-man, vice-chairman or member of the Board of Directors. In addition to the above, the Company may, in accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy, also pay social contributions and similar fees that may be charged by foreign authorities in relation to the fees paid to members of the Board of Directors. Further, the Company may pay travel expenses and other expenses related to the work as a member of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, Henrik Amsinck (the Board member with special IT competences) shall receive separate supplementary remuneration corresponding to 25 percent of the base annual fee for a specific ad hoc task in relation to the Company’s project "OneProcess” (global roll out of ERP SAP S/4HANA).

 5.   Reduction of the Company’s share capital


The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that the Company’s share capital is reduced by cancelling the Company’s treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 1,000,000. After the reduction, the nominal value of the Company’s share capital will be DKK 86,000,000.

Prior to the implementation of the capital reduction, the Company’s creditors will be requested to file within a period of 4 weeks any claims they may have against the Company. The request will be published via the Danish Business Authority’s IT system. The capital reduction will be implemented after expiry of the said 4-week deadline, unless the capital reduction cannot be implemented at such time under the provisions of the Danish Companies Act. Once the capital reduction has been completed, Article 3.1 of the Company’s Articles of Association will be amended to reflect the resolution to reduce the share capital. The Company will publish an announcement once the reduction of the share capital has been completed.

 6.   Adoption of an amendment to the Articles of Association to amend the Indemnification Scheme for members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management as adopted at the general meeting in 2023


The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to adopt amendments to Article 13.3 of the Company's Articles of Association to include a time limit for the indemnification and to clarify that the maximum coverage shall be within the maximum limit permitted under Danish law.

 7.   Approval of the Remuneration Policy


The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal for a Remuneration Policy, as attached to the notice convening the general meeting.

 8.   Election of members to the Board of Directors


The general meeting re-elected Henrik Brandt, Henrik Amsinck, Dianne Blixt, Marlene Forsell and Anders Obel and elected Jörg Biebernick as members of the Board of Directors. Claus Gregersen had decided not to stand for re-election.

 9.   Election of auditor(s)


PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

Further, PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was elected to provide a statement of assurance on the contents of the sustainability reporting in the management’s statement in the annual report for the financial year 2024.

--

The Board of Directors has appointed Henrik Brandt as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Members of the Audit Committee are Marlene Forsell (chair), Dianne Blixt and Jörg Biebernick. Members of the Nomination Committee as well as the Remuneration Committee are Henrik Brandt (chair), Anders Obel and Dianne Blixt.


For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations and Communication
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
        
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:47 Tesla – was ist da los?
11:26 UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft - Ein starker Start/ Adidas - In der Offensive
10:44 Bitcoin Halving 2024 – This Time It’s Different
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
09:02 SMI mit verhaltener Reaktion
07:00 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: EU-Inflation lässt nach – Anleger hoffen auf Zinssenkungen in Eurozone
02.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
02.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’157.02 19.52 SSMACU
Short 12’403.98 13.78 SSMFBU
Short 12’860.46 8.94 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 04.04.2024 17:31:37
Long 11’240.00 19.39
Long 10’961.04 13.94 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.93
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Kapitalerhöhung abgeschlossen
Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
Swiss Re-Aktie in Rot: Swiss Re erhält neuen CEO
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch: Neuer Grossauftrag von der Bundeswehr
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Novartis-Aktie gefragt: Novartis--Konzern bestätigt geplante Zulassungserweiterung für Pluvicto
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Evonik-Aktie ein
Auslieferungszahlen enttäuschen: Tesla-Bär sieht Kurssturz auf 14 US-Dollar je Aktie voraus
Rheinmetall- und RENK-Aktien im Fokus: NATO-Generalsekretär will Unterstützung für Ukraine ausweiten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}