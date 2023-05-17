Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports First Quarter Results and Maintains Full-Year Outlook for 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 -0.8%  SPI 15'074 -0.7%  Dow 33'145 0.4%  DAX 15'936 0.2%  Euro 0.9738 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.1%  Gold 1'982 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'041 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8989 0.2%  Öl 76.2 2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Walmart gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Implenia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Implenia-Wertpapiere steigen auf Mehrjahreshoch
Vonovia-Aktie höher: Vonovia-Chef fordert Initiative der deutschen Regierung gegen gestiegene Baukosten
Sulzer-Aktie fester: Sulzer-CEO bringt operatives Verbesserungspotential zur Sprache
Deutsche Bank-Aktie kaum bewegt: Fondsmanagerin bemängelt die zu starke Abhängigkeit der Deutschen Bank vom Investmentbanking - S&P erhöht Ausblick
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526On113454047Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Sonova1254978Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2023 17:17:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports First Quarter Results and Maintains Full-Year Outlook for 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
123.30 DKK -1.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement
No. 20/2023

                                                                                                       Copenhagen, 17 May 2023

Interim Report, 1 January - 31 March 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports First Quarter Results and Maintains Full-Year Outlook for 2023

For the first quarter of 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Group” or "Scandinavian Tobacco Group”) delivered 1.3% net sales growth and an EBITDA-margin of 24.1%, with the guidance for the full year 2023 maintained. Uncertainties relating to key assumptions like consumer behaviour and cost Inflation remain moderately high, however year-on-year impacts from cost inflation are expected to decline over the coming quarters.

Consumer demand for handmade cigars in the US in the quarter is still perceived as resilient, although volume declines remained above its structural decline trend as overflow from the exceptionally strong two years during the pandemic trails off. Price increases across most product categories supported the financial performance.

Q1 Highlights

  • Net sales increased by 1.3% to DKK 1,963 million (DKK 1,938 million).
  • EBITDA before special items was DKK 474 million (DKK 532 million) with an EBITDA margin of 24.1% (27.4%).
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions was DKK -179 million (DKK 129 million).
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) were DKK 3.2 (DKK 3.6).
  • Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 13.6% (14.4%).
  • Completion of the Alec Bradley cigar business acquisition, a leading player in the US handmade cigar category.
  • In April 2023 following the close of the quarter, announcement of the acquisition of XQS, a brand active in Sweden within the Next Generation Product category space.

CEO Niels Frederiksen: "STG remains on track to deliver on the 2023 guidance with results for the first quarter being up against strong comparisons in 2022.  We have stabilized our production issues, but we are still recovering from this impact as well as cost inflation into 2023, affecting margins negatively. The Group is making good progress on our ambition to grow the size of the company with two transactions announced within the last few months.”

Dividend for 2022

At the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2023, the proposal for an increase in the ordinary dividend of 10% to DKK 8.25 per share was approved.

Financial guidance 2023 unchanged

For the financial year 2023, the guidance is maintained.  

  • Net sales in the range of DKK 9.0-9.3 billion
  • EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 24-25%
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions in the range DKK 1.2-1.4 billion
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of DKK 14.5-16.5

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

A conference call will be held on 18 May 2023 at 10.00 CEST. Dial-in information and an accompanying presentation will be available at investor.st-group.com/investor around 09:00 CEST.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:51 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:24 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
08:00 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
16.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'928.12 19.43 6SSMPU
Short 12'194.43 13.49 BWSSMU
Short 12'635.29 8.82 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'433.63 17.05.2023 17:14:35
Long 10'990.16 19.11 YHSSMU
Long 10'770.81 13.98 XVSSMU
Long 10'298.85 8.96 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum - Tarife werden erhöht
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Sonova-Aktie im Sinkflug: Sonova leidet unter Nichtverlängerung von grossem US-Vertrag
Ausblick: Embracer Group Registered B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
On-Aktie an der NYSE stabil: On zum Jahresauftakt mit Umsatzsprung
Nach zahlreichen Short-Wetten: UBS-Aktie von Analystenhaus abgestuft
Logitech-Aktie im Plus: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS soll von EU wohl unbedingte Freigabe für CS-Übernahme erhalten - Unterlagen bei SEC eingereicht
Volkswagen-Aktie abgestraft: Ehemaliger Chef von VW-Tochter AUDI gesteht in Dieselprozess - Verkauf von VW-Werk in Russland erlaubt
US-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich leichter -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten