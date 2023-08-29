Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report, 1 January - 30 June 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'061 0.3%  SPI 14'571 0.2%  Dow 34'608 0.1%  DAX 15'844 0.3%  Euro 0.9556 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'305 0.3%  Gold 1'919 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'037 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8854 0.2%  Öl 84.7 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NIO-Aktie unter Druck: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
VinFast-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Rivale VinFast steigt zum nach Marktkapitalisierung drittgrössten Autobauer auf
3M-Aktie fester: 3M stimmt Milliardenzahlung in Ohrstöpsel-Vergleich zu
Aufspaltung von Disney in zwei eigenständige Unternehmen: Meinungen der Marktexperten gehen auseinander
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2023 15:24:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report, 1 January - 30 June 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
115.50 DKK -1.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement
No. 27/2023

                                                                                                       Copenhagen, 29 August 2023

Interim Report, 1 January - 30 June 2023

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Reports Second Quarter Results and Revised Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Group” or "Scandinavian Tobacco Group”) delivered 2.3% negative net sales growth, an EBITDA margin of 23.1% and a free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 159 million. The Group reports revised full year guidance as announced in Company Announcement no. 26/2023 on 29 August 2023 following a more volatile environment than expected and reflective of on-going inventory adjustments across customers and distributors, slower regain of market shares in Europe, delays in new store openings in US and changes in exchange rates. The expectation for the full year is based on some recovery in net sales growth for the second half of the year as well as a free cash flow before acquisitions slightly higher than compared with the second half of 2022. The financial performance for July and early August support the revised outlook.

The main uncertainties to the expectation for net sales relate to the volume development in Europe Branded and inventory adjustments with customers. The expectation for the EBITDA margin assumes a robust supply-chain and stable cost development.

Q2 Highlights

  • Net sales decreased by 2.3% to DKK 2.2 billion (DKK 2.3 billion).
  • The EBITDA margin was 23.1% (23.9%).
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions was DKK 159 million (DKK 143 million).
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) were DKK 3.5 (DKK 3.6).
  • Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) was 13.1% (13.6%).
  • Expansion into Next Generation Products (NGP) includes the completion of the XQS acquisition and the launch of !act, and the fifth Superstore in Texas, US was opened.
  • Growth Enablers (NGPs and retail stores) account for slightly above 3% of Group net sales.
  • In the first 6 months of 2023, net sales decreased by 0.7% to DKK 4.2 billion (DKK 4.2 billion), the EBITDA margin was 23.6% (25.5%), free cash flow before acquisitions was negative DKK 20 million (DKK 272 million) and Adjusted EPS were DKK 6.7 (DKK 7.2).

CEO Niels Frederiksen commented:
"On the back of a volatile environment we had to adjust our guidance even though we are continuing to make good progress on our ambition to grow the size of the company through retail expansion, acquisitions and portfolio diversification. In the second quarter, we completed the second acquisition of the year and opened another Cigars International retail Superstore. For the remainder of the year, we are focusing on leveraging the current strength of our online business and on building a stronger momentum in our Europe Branded business”.

Financial guidance 2023

For the financial year 2023, the guidance has been revised to: 

  • Net sales in the range of DKK 8.7-9.0 billion (from DKK 9.0-9.3 billion)
  • EBITDA margin before special items in the range of 23.5-24.5% (from 24-25%)
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions in the range DKK 1.1-1.3 billion (from DKK 1.2-1.4 billion)
  • Adjusted EPS in the range of DKK 14.0-16.0 (from DKK 14.5-16.5)

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

A conference call will be held on 30 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST. Dial-in information and an accompanying presentation will be available at investor.st-group.com/investor around 09:00 CEST.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:48 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
09:21 Marktüberblick: Banken zeigen Stärke
09:09 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
08:12 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'518.74 19.06 3WSSMU
Short 11'722.50 13.99 F9SSMU
Short 12'166.00 8.95 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'061.45 29.08.2023 15:28:35
Long 10'582.39 18.90 VXSSMU
Long 10'370.21 13.91 AOSSMU
Long 9'926.96 8.95 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Tesla-Aktie: Neues Tesla Model 3 "Highland" kurz vor der Präsentation?
US-Aktien massiv überbewertet: Das empfiehlt Top-Ökonom David Rosenberg Anlegern
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Wettbewerbskommission prüft derzeit CS-Übernahme durch UBS
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
UBS-Aktie leichter: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
3M-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Strafzahlung für 3M im Ohrstöpsel-Streit fällt niedriger aus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit