Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS Aktie [Valor: 31183609 / ISIN: DK0060696300]
01.07.2024 10:30:00

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS
98.30 DKK -1.40%
Company Announcement
No. 36/2024

Copenhagen, 1 July 2024

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S completes the acquisition of Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S.

Effective 1 July 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group ("the Company”) has completed the acquisition of Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S. Reference is made to the Company’s announcement of 27 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment


