Scan Dimension Releases Mac Version of Popular SOL 3D Scanner

CHANTILLY, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan Dimension®, developer of 3D scanning, imaging, and realization technology, today announces the macOS version of its 3D desktop scanner, SOL .

Scan Dimension's SOL is the market's most user-friendly 3D scanner, ideal for the engineer, maker, designer, or hobbyist. Now, customers can use SOL with macOS Mojave.

Recently released, the SOL 3D scanner has been receiving praise for its advancements in 3D scanning. Reviewer Jordan Druber of 9to5Toys.com gave it notable marks for its easy setup and high-quality scans. More reviews are on the company's website at ScanDimension.com .

"The feedback on SOL has been fantastic. Designers, engineers, and other macOS users can now experience SOL's capabilities," comments Chip Coons, Product Manager, Scan Dimension. "Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use 3D scanner with professional accuracy, yet without a premium price — and SOL for Mac and PC delivers just that."

SOL boasts 0.1mm scan accuracy, outperforming more expensive scanners in the market. SOL eliminates three important hurdles to 3D scanning: complex calibration, time-consuming software manipulation, and manual mesh alignment.

This portable and affordable 3D scanner creates 3D renditions of objects up to 6.69 inches. Customers can save files in standard formats such as OBJ, PLY, STL, DAE, and XYZ.

SOL retails for $599 and includes the hardware, software, tent, cover, cables, cleaning cloth, and a sample object to scan. SOL is available for purchase through ScanDimension.com . Special offers may apply.

About Scan Dimension

Scan Dimension® is a trusted source for 3D scanning, imaging, and realization technology. The company develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions, enabling high-precision 3D capture across a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, and engineering.

Scan Dimension is owned by Global Scanning A/S. Based in Denmark, Global Scanning has been a market leader in scanning technology for 28 years. For more information visit ScanDimension.com .

