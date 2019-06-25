25.06.2019 12:15:00

Scan Dimension Releases Mac Version of Popular SOL 3D Scanner

CHANTILLY, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan Dimension®, developer of 3D scanning, imaging, and realization technology, today announces the macOS version of its 3D desktop scanner, SOL.

Scan Dimension Logo

Scan Dimension's SOL is the market's most user-friendly 3D scanner, ideal for the engineer, maker, designer, or hobbyist. Now, customers can use SOL with macOS Mojave.

Recently released, the SOL 3D scanner has been receiving praise for its advancements in 3D scanning. Reviewer Jordan Druber of 9to5Toys.com gave it notable marks for its easy setup and high-quality scans. More reviews are on the company's website at ScanDimension.com.

"The feedback on SOL has been fantastic. Designers, engineers, and other macOS users can now experience SOL's capabilities," comments Chip Coons, Product Manager, Scan Dimension. "Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use 3D scanner with professional accuracy, yet without a premium price — and SOL for Mac and PC delivers just that."

SOL boasts 0.1mm scan accuracy, outperforming more expensive scanners in the market. SOL eliminates three important hurdles to 3D scanning: complex calibration, time-consuming software manipulation, and manual mesh alignment.

This portable and affordable 3D scanner creates 3D renditions of objects up to 6.69 inches. Customers can save files in standard formats such as OBJ, PLY, STL, DAE, and XYZ.

SOL retails for $599 and includes the hardware, software, tent, cover, cables, cleaning cloth, and a sample object to scan. SOL is available for purchase through ScanDimension.com. Special offers may apply.

About Scan Dimension

Scan Dimension® is a trusted source for 3D scanning, imaging, and realization technology. The company develops and manufactures leading-edge solutions, enabling high-precision 3D capture across a variety of industries including manufacturing, construction, and engineering.

Scan Dimension is owned by Global Scanning A/S. Based in Denmark, Global Scanning has been a market leader in scanning technology for 28 years. For more information visit ScanDimension.com.

Contacts:

Lisa Cangro
Scan Dimension
Vice President of Business Development
contact@scandimension.com

Heidi Thompson
ACE Public Relations
732.892.5445
hthompson@acepublicrelations.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scan-dimension-releases-mac-version-of-popular-sol-3d-scanner-300873917.html

SOURCE Scan Dimension

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristig leicht überkaufte Lage
10:24
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
08:45
SMI bleibt im Konsolidierungsmodus
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird verkauft / ABB – Bodenbildung läuft an
24.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
SMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Emricasan-Studie von Conatus erreicht nicht primären Endpunkt
Santhera-Aktie klettert deutlich: EU-Zulassungsantrag für Idebenon einen Schritt weiter
Tesla-Aktie: Nachfragesorgen lassen Analysten skeptischer werden
Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Ford Deutschland greift Bundesregierung wegen Autogipfel an
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Verkauf von InvestLab an Allfunds
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
Mark Hulbert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt könnte den Dow 35 Prozent kosten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag nur wenig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB