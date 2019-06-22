Scamp The Tramp becomes Scamp The Champ at the 2019 World's Ugliest® Dog Contest

PETALUMA, Calif., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spirits were high today at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma where thousands gathered to cheer for the next pup to win the World's Ugliest Dog® Contest. It was a close call as the judges called upon the crowd to help them decide and Scamp The Tramp prevailed.

"Scamp defines ugly with cute, winning all of our hearts. Let's all paws for a moment and celebrate the World's Ugliest Dog: Scamp!" shared long-time returning judge Kerry Sanders, NBC News Correspondent.

Scamp The Tramp was rescued by his fur mommy, Yvonne Morones back in 2014. This is a story of an online swipe right and love at first sight. Yvonne discovered Scamp on Pet Finder and immediately melted. It was near his last hour when she pulled in and saved his life.

"It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice. There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start. Bob Marley was playing 'One Love' and I looked over and little Scamp was bobbing his head. It was like he knew he had found his forever home" Shared Yvonne.

Scamp and Yvonne are being flown to New York for a live appearance on NBC's Today Show scheduled to air Monday, June 24 during the 8 a.m. hour (PST). Her prize included a very large trophy, $1500, and a donated prize match which will be split between the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders.

This is just one of the amazing stories shared with the world tonight. Scamp competed against 18 other dogs, most of which were also adopted and/or rescued. The red carpet runners up included 2nd Place winner Wild Thang, owned by Ann Lewis and 3rd Place winner Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan who also won the Spirit Award. This year's People's Choice Award went to Meatloaf, owned by Denae Pruner.

This year's presenting sponsor, Amica Insurance was very excited to be involved and provide the funds for the matching gift to support non-profits important to the contestant winners.

For more information and photos please visit Sonoma-MarinFair.org.

