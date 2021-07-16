SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’703 -0.8%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’810 -1.1%  Bitcoin 29’389 1.1%  Dollar 0.9193 0.2%  Öl 73.3 -0.1% 
16.07.2021 21:16:00

Scammers targeting Barrie customers affected by tornado

BARRIE, ON, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra crews were notified of scammers going door-to-door in tornado stricken neighbourhoods posing as an Alectra employee, asking for payment to inspect their home.

This is not Alectra - residents are advised to be cautious and notify local law enforcement if they encounter these fraudsters.

The individual had an Alectra 'door hanger' notice, typically left on customer doors, and was claiming to represent the utility. The individual was seeking cash payment in order to inspect the property to determine whether it was safe.

Alectra is advising all affected customers in Barrie to be aware that this activity is taking place.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scammers, visit alectrautilities.com 

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

﻿

