Scaled Agile Selects CGI as Global Transformation Partner

Scaled Agile's Global Transformation Partners have proven ability to transform the largest and most complex enterprises across the globe.

BOULDER, Colorado, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, today welcomed CGI as a Global Transformation Partner.

As more companies turn to SAFe to achieve digital maturity and gain a competitive advantage, multinational organizations face unique transformation challenges that require globally integrated support, training, and end-to-end services. Scaled Agile's Partner Program has expanded to meet those challenges with a new Partner type—Global Transformation Partner—that represents organizations proven to be capable of guiding the most complex, diverse, and multi-faceted transformations on a global scale.

"As the adoption of SAFe continues to accelerate, we're seeing a surge in demand for integrated support among our largest customers in the Global 500," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder, Scaled Agile, Inc. "We're meeting that demand by working with companies like CGI that have the knowledge, experience, and global reach to successfully support large enterprises and government agencies through every phase of a Lean-Agile transformation."

"CGI's clients are delivering global solutions that span geographies, brands, and product lines. The fast, effective, and consistent implementation of agile approaches, such as SAFe, are becoming a necessity for organizations in order for them to provide the best services to their customers. These agile approaches further enable end-to-end consulting, and align our clients' business and technology leaders for more powerful outcomes. We believe these approaches are a key way for our clients to manage the cultural change that accompanies a digital transformation," said Dave Henderson, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations at CGI.

The Scaled Agile Global Partner Network includes 250 partners providing SAFe transformation, platform, service, and tooling support for businesses and governments worldwide.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Learn about Scaled Agile and SAFe at scaledagile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902675/Scaled_Agile_Inc_with_CGI.jpg

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.

