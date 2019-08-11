Scale Computing Awarded Overall Winner in Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Desktop/Server Virtualization Categories on CRN's 2019 Annual Report Card

INDIANAPOLIS, August 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company as a winner in the Converged/Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Desktop/Server Virtualization categories of the CRN® 2019 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program. Scale Computing additionally won all subcategories for both categories including: Product Innovation, Support, Partnership, and Managed/Cloud Services.

CRN ARC awards recognize exceptional vendor performance in the channel, honoring high solution provider satisfaction with the products and services they provide to their channel partners. This award recognition validates Scale Computing as a leader in hyperconvergence, virtualization and edge computing by delivering innovative solutions, such as its patented HyperCore™ technology that utilizes machine intelligence and automation to identify, mitigate, and correct infrastructure problems in both hardware and software in real time. Scale Computing HC3 platform continues to be the leading platform for running mission critical applications in distributed enterprise edge computing, retail, and SMB deployments.

"It is an honor to be selected as the winner of these awards," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "We started the company with a vision to completely change the way IT infrastructure was built and managed, and to make our channel partners a fundamental part of our growth and development. Being selected by those partners as the top vendor in these categories, and then further being recognized by them as having the best technology, partner program, and support, is the realization of that vision."

Now in its 34th year, the CRN 2019 ARC awards identify vendors who demonstrate outstanding channel performance, while also providing the channel community with solution provider feedback essential for refining vendor product offerings, enhancing support, and improving partner communications. More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories. The winning vendors were scored and selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey conducted by The Channel Company's research team.

"Channel innovation is essential to progressing and advancing new technology, and we're thrilled to be able to recognize these vendors who are exceeding expectations by delivering high-quality offerings to their channel partners," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "This award represents the true voice of the channel partners that work with these technology companies and as such, companies included should celebrate the impact they are having on their partner community. We are honored to recognize the best of the best with our 2019 ARC award nominations."

Winners will be featured throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2019 conference taking place August 11-13 in Denver, CO. Additional coverage of the CRN 2019 ARC results can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October 2019 issue of CRN.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company is The Channel Catalyst. Backed by more than 30 years of IT channel experience, we drive innovation and growth across the technology landscape. The IT channel is our sole focus and passion, and we deliver maximum value to technology suppliers, solution providers, and IT professionals every day. To learn more, please visit http://www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate, and TrustRadius.

SOURCE Scale Computing