SCADAfence Partners With Demisto to Extend Automated Incident Response and Security Orchestration to OT Networks

NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS-IPC Drives - SCADAfence , the industry leader in cybersecurity and visibility solutions for industrial OT networks, is partnering with Demisto , an innovator in security automation and orchestration technology, to enable industrial organizations to respond to the ever-increasing threats that spread from IT to OT networks.

With the integration of SCADAfence's Continuous Network Monitoring (CNM) solution with Demisto's Enterprise platform, security managers can better assess their exposure to cyberattacks that move laterally from IT to OT. As a result, they can effectively respond and mitigate ongoing incidents that threaten their operational availability.

For example, if a ransomware attack, such as the infamous WannaCry or NotPetya, occurs in the IT network, organizations can easily identify their exposed OT assets and mitigate the risks before further infection takes place.

Benefits of the SCADAfence-Demisto joint offering:

Leveraging SCADAfence CNM's advanced analytics and deep understanding of the unique characteristics of OT networks to assess exposure of OT operations to threats identified in IT networks, such as malware and ransomware.

Enabling the Demisto Enterprise platform to extend security orchestration and automation capabilities to OT networks, enabling effective incident management and policy enforcement across the IT/OT enterprise.

Cybersecurity events involving industrial operations and critical infrastructures are becoming more commonplace. As OT networks require increased connectivity to IT networks and to the Internet as a whole, air-gapping is no longer a viable option.

OT networks are now threatened by IT-originated attacks that spread to affect production lines. The potential damage to compromised OT networks is substantial – including sabotaging of goods and production stoppages – causing significant financial and reputational damage.

"We receive numerous requests from customers to gain visibility and control of the security in the OT networks, and we welcome SCADAfence as our partner to close this gap," said Dan Sarel, Demisto's Co-founder and Vice President of Products. "We can now offer a solution that unifies security incident handling across IT and OT networks, protecting critical production processes."

"The partnership will enable our customers to leverage the power of Demisto's Enterprise platform and benefit from integration with a wide range of security tools – to enforce the security policy according to the actions recommended by SCADAfence CNM's monitoring and alerting functions," concluded Tom Thirer, SCADAfence's Vice President of Product Management.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence delivers cybersecurity and visibility solutions for industrial ICS/SCADA networks in the manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and building management systems sectors. Founded in 2014 by a team of OT cybersecurity experts, SCADAfence secures industrial operations as they increase levels of production automation, IT/OT connectivity, and IIoT network complexity. SCADAfence's passive solutions are designed to reduce the risks of operational downtime, product manipulation, proprietary data theft, and ransomware attacks – without affecting production environment availability. The solutions enhance visibility of day-to-day operations, detect threats, and provide advanced risk management tools – while exceeding the scale requirements of large and complex industrial networks. For more information, visit www.scadafence.com or email info@scadafence.com.

About Demisto

Demisto is the only Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform that combines orchestration, incident management, and interactive investigation into a seamless experience. Demisto's orchestration engine automates security product tasks and weaves in human analyst tasks and workflows. Demisto Enterprise, powered by its machine learning technology, acquires knowledge from the real-life analyst interactions and past investigations to help SOC teams with analyst assignment suggestions, playbook enhancements, and best next steps for investigations. The platform (and you) get smarter with every analyst action. For more information, visit www.demisto.com or email info@demisto.com.

