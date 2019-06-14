|
14.06.2019 06:27:00
SC Johnson Brings Acclaimed "Love Sonia" Anti-Human Trafficking Film to Racine, Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson hosted a screening of the acclaimed film "Love Sonia," the story of a young girl's journey to rescue her sister from the dangerous world of human trafficking after their debt-ridden father sells her into prostitution. Inspired by real-life events, the film is the directorial debut from "Slumdog Millionaire" producer Tabrez Noorani and exposes the disturbing issue of international human trafficking. The film was shown to an audience of law enforcement professionals, educators, medical professionals, community leaders and the general public at the company's Golden Rondelle Theater in Racine, Wisconsin on Thursday, June 13.
More on how SC Johnson seeks to expand awareness of this global issue: https://www.scjohnson.com/en/press-releases/2019/june/sc-johnson-and-the-united-nations-association-of-the-usa-bring-acclaimed-anti-human-trafficking-film
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sc-johnson-brings-acclaimed-love-sonia-anti-human-trafficking-film-to-racine-wisconsin-300867672.html
SOURCE SC Johnson
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht zurückhaltend aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet den Tag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zeitweise ins Plus drehen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Tendenz. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}