SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie
01.03.2023

SBM Offshore to nominate Supervisory Board member

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
 March 1, 2023

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that during the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 13, 2023 (AGM) it will be proposed to appoint Allard Castelein as member of the Supervisory Board as per that date.

Since 2014, Allard Castelein is President and CEO of the Port of Rotterdam (the Netherlands). He will step down from this role this summer. Allard previously worked with Shell for over 26 years. His last position with Shell was Vice President Environment Royal Dutch Shell (2009-2013).

The agenda and notice of the AGM will be available at www.sbmoffshore.com on March 2, 2023.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar DateYear
Annual General MeetingApril 132023
First Quarter 2023 Trading UpdateMay 112023
Half Year 2023 EarningsAugust 102023
Third Quarter 2023 Trading UpdateNovember 92023
Full Year 2023 EarningsFebruary 292024


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ludovic Robino
Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 6 15 16 50 35
E-mail:ludovic.robino@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations
Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the 2022 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


