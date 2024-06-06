Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’150 1.2%  SPI 16’141 1.0%  Dow 38’807 0.3%  DAX 18’576 0.9%  Euro 0.9703 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’036 1.7%  Gold 2’367 0.5%  Bitcoin 63’174 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8913 -0.2%  Öl 78.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101Swatch1225515
Top News
Warum der Euro zum Dollar etwas zulegt - auch Franken höher
Meyer Burger-Module erreichte höchste Kategorie in Zuverlässigkeitstests
Darktrace, Londonmetric und Vistry werden in den FTSE-100-Index aufgenommen
Ausblick: NIO öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
RATIONAL, TUI und TRATON sind bald MDAX-Mitglieder
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.06.2024 07:30:00

SBM Offshore reserves Fast4Ward® hull for the Block 58 development

finanzen.net zero SBM Offshore NVShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

June 6, 2024

SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Technip Energies, and in line with the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies for a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for the development project located in the Block 58 in Suriname with TotalEnergies EP Suriname B.V., an affiliate of TotalEnergies, a Fast4Ward® hull for the Block 58 development project has been reserved by TotalEnergies.

The B58 development is the first development within Block 58, circa 150 kilometers offshore Suriname. TotalEnergies is the operator and holds a 50 percent interest in Block 58 with APA Corporation holding the other 50 percent. The final investment decision is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, for a production start-up in 2028.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar  DateYear
Half Year 2024 Earnings August 82024
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update November 142024
Full Year 2024 Earnings February 202025
Annual General Meeting April 92025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update May 152025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile:+31 (0) 20 236 32 36
E-mail:wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile:+377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail:evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website:www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "Float4Wind®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.06.24 Managing Risk With S&P 500 ESG Investments
05.06.24 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
05.06.24 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
05.06.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
05.06.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 18.49 OBSSMU
Short 12’856.28 13.76 Y4SSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.59 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’150.02 05.06.2024 17:31:05
Long 11’601.73 19.22 UBSMUU
Long 11’340.00 13.87
Long 10’860.26 8.87 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
AMD präsentiert Konkurrenzprodukt für NVIDIAs Blackwell: Kann die AMD-Aktie zur NVIDIA-Aktie aufholen?
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Rekord: KI-Gigant erstmals drei Billionen Dollar wert
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in NVIDIA von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Snowflake und NVIDIA bündeln Kräfte im Bereich KI: Zusammenarbeit angekündigt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittwochvormittag Boden gut
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI & DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins

Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Sitzungsstart mit steigenden Kursen erwartet. An den asiatischen Märkten sind am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten