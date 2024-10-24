Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
24.10.2024 18:10:04

SBM Offshore divests minority interest in FPSO Sepetiba

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

October 24, 2024

SBM Offshore announces it has completed the divestment of a 13.5% ownership interest in the special purpose companies related to the lease and operation of the FPSO Sepetiba to China Merchants Financial Leasing (Hong Kong) Holding Co., Limited (CMFL). This follows the announcement on February 10, 2022, of an agreement whereby CMFL would acquire its ownership interest after the FPSO Sepetiba had commenced operations. SBM Offshore is operator of the FPSO and will remain the majority shareholder with 51% ownership interest.

FPSO Sepetiba is installed at the Mero unitized field located in the Santos Basin, approximately 180 kilometers offshore Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The Mero unitized field is operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%) and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for alternative energy sources.

More than 7,400 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Third Quarter 2024 Trading Update   November 14 2024
Full Year 2024 Earnings   February 20 2025
Annual General Meeting   April 9 2025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update   May 15 2025
Half Year 2025 Earnings   August 7 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Mobile: +31 (0) 2 02 36 32 36
E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Evelyn Tachau Brown
Group Communications & Change Director

Mobile: +377 (0) 6 40 62 30 34
E-mail: evelyn.tachau-brown@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


