SBM Offshore completes US$1.5 billion financing of Jaguar

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’592 0.5%  SPI 15’423 0.3%  Dow 43’827 1.0%  DAX 19’146 0.7%  Euro 0.9283 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’756 0.6%  Gold 2’667 0.7%  Bitcoin 86’480 3.9%  Dollar 0.8862 0.2%  Öl 73.6 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert mittags
Starker Wochentag in New York: Gewinne im S&P 500
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Minus
Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones mit Gewinnen
DZ BANK veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Kaufen
Suche...

SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie [Valor: 2509888 / ISIN: NL0000360618]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2024 18:01:40

SBM Offshore completes US$1.5 billion financing of Jaguar

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Amsterdam, November 21, 2024

SBM Offshore announces it has completed the project financing of FPSO Jaguar for a total of US$1.5 billion. 

The project financing was fully secured by a consortium of 16 international financial institutions. The Company expects to draw the loan phased over the construction period of the FPSO. The project loan is in line with the duration of the construction phase.

The FPSO Jaguar’s design is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates the Company’s seventh new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. The FPSO is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The project is part of the Whiptail development, which is the sixth development within the Stabroek block, circa 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, holds a 25 percent interest.

Douglas Wood, CFO of SBM Offshore, commented:
"I am proud of our teams which have successfully secured the project financing of FPSO Jaguar, the Company’s first project under the sale and operate model. We are demonstrating once again the value of our unique lifecycle offering not only from an execution and operation standpoint but also in our ability to continue to provide material financing solutions for our clients. We appreciate the continued support from the 16 financial institutions.”


Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy. 

More than 7,400 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Full Year 2024 Earnings
  		February 20 2025
Annual General Meeting
  		April 9 2025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		May 15 2025
Half Year 2025 Earnings
  		August 7 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		November 13 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com


  

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer 
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SBM Offshore NVShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
14:48 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
11:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Gemischte Stimmungslage/General Motors – Auf der Überholspur
10:43 SMI kann zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten
10:06 Marktüberblick: Brenntag-Aktie gesucht
10:00 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
20.11.24 How Do FX Markets Respond to U.S. Rate Cuts?
19.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’050.00 19.41
Short 12’287.88 13.77 BA4SLU
Short 12’755.72 8.76 ZISSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’591.59 21.11.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’087.65 19.60 SSRM2U
Long 10’803.11 13.29 SSQMKU
Long 10’380.14 8.96 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Gewinn von NVIDIA steigt weiter kräftig - Erwartungen übertroffen: NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: 100'000-Dollar-Marke in Sicht - Neuer Rekord
Zurich-Aktie klar fester: Zurich setzt auf Wachstum und höhere Rendite
NIO-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Quartalsbilanz von Tesla-Rivale NIO schwächer als erwartet
Q3 2024: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Carl Icahn investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Novartis-Aktie fester: Novartis passt Umsatzziele nach oben an
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten