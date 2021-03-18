SMI 10’974 0.5%  SPI 13’866 0.9%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’776 1.2%  Euro 1.1055 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.5%  Gold 1’737 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’660 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9274 0.5%  Öl 62.9 -7.2% 
18.03.2021 23:30:00

SBLive Sports launches free iPhone and Android app for high school sports fans

SPOKANE, Wash., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBLive Sports (formerly Scorebook Live) has launched a free iPhone and Android app featuring exclusive content from SBLive's national network of high school sports reporters as well as the latest high school scores, schedules, standings, rankings and much more.

With the SBLive Sports app it is now even easier to follow your favorite high school team. With real-time news coverage, scores and news alerts, as well as video highlights, podcasts, photo galleries, rankings and much more, the app delivers all the content you want in one convenient place.

SBLive's team of reporters — Todd Milles, Andy Buhler, Connor Morrissette, Lance Smith, Bodie DeSilva, Tyler Cleveland and Dan Dickau, to name a few — deliver game stories, player profiles, player rankings, video highlights, podcasts, photos galleries and more, giving high school sports fans the coverage they deserve.

The app is available for download at no charge in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SBLIVE SPORTS IPHONE APP — DOWNLOAD NOW 

SBLIVE SPORTS ANDROID APP — DOWNLOAD NOW 

ABOUT SBLIVE SPORTS

SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are also provided with a suite of products that allow them to collect and distribute content, manage tournaments, teams and leagues as well as live score games across multiple sports in order to engage today's sports fans in a manner that they have come to expect from professional and collegiate sports organizations and media companies.

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of five high school State Associations and has regional content operations in place across the country.

For more information visit us at www.scorebooklive.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sblive-sports-launches-free-iphone-and-android-app-for-high-school-sports-fans-301250653.html

SOURCE SBLive Sports

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:50 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf E-Autobauer
08:27 Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Gesundheit hat immer Konjunktur / Daimler / Porsche / VW – Turbogeladenes Comeback
17.03.21 Anleger agieren zurückhaltend vor Fed-Sitzung
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie -15%: Zur Rose schreibt 2020 höheren Verlust als erwartet
Swatch-Aktie etwas leichter: Swatch-Chef Hayek wirft Bundesrat Missmanagement vor
KPMG entdeckt Fehler in der Bilanz von Plug Power - Plug Power-Aktie bricht ein
Bitcoin-Gutscheine gibt's jetzt in der Schweiz zum Verschenken
US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel grün -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich kaum bewegt
GameStop-Drama: Bahnt sich ein Generationenkonflikt an?
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Wall Street im Minus -- SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- DAX schliesst nach 14'800-Punkte-Hoch stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Gewinnen
US-Notenbank bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs
Schindler-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Schindler dementiert Akquisitionsgerüchte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit